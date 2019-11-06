First Alert Forecast: two cold snaps ahead

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A pleasant high pressure cell will grace the Cape Fear Region Wednesday. Expect a generous supply of sun, a brisk northeast breeze, crisp humidity levels, and seasonably cool high temperatures in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
Catch your extended forecast for Wilmington right here and, as you do, note these highlights:
- The next spike in rain chances will accompany a cold front overnight Thursday into Friday morning.
- Temperatures will crash through the 50s and 40s and 30s later Friday into Saturday morning.
- A chance of frost exists for the weekend mornings provided sufficiently clear skies and light winds.
- Another cold snap looms with more frost or even freeze opportunities by the middle of next week.
And remember, anytime, you can catch a ten-day location-specific forecast on your WECT Weather App!
