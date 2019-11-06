Event lets you feel fabulous and thrifty at the same time

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Shoppers have a chance to get some great deals and feel good about spending money.
The Junior League of Wilmington’s Bargain Sale is Friday and Saturday, Nov. 8 and 9 at Mayfaire, next to H&M.
It begins with a Sip-n-Shop event is Fri., from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m.
Tickets are $15 at the door and the event includes an open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres.
Those who attend the Friday night event get a chance to peruse and purchase from the selection of items first at full price.
On sale are new items donated by Protocol, Fisherman’s Wife and Bevello, as well as gently used clothing, children’s items, household goods, furniture, home decor items kindly donated by JLW members and sustainers.
Tickets for Saturday’s Bargain Sale event are $5 at the door and everything is 50 percent off the sticker price. The event is from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The sale benefits the Junior League of Wilmington, a women’s organization designed to empower women to effect change in their communities.
JLW members contribute countless hours and more than $1 million to many local projects and organizations over the years.
