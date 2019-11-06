Elections results change the majority in favor of a stand-alone RO plant, now what?

“I am, of course, disappointed that Mr. Bradley and I were not able to convince a majority of the voters of the importance of having a regional solution to the provision of water and sewer services in northern Brunswick County. I am concerned that the 70% of H2GO customers who live in Leland may not be well-represented by the new majority. I hope that they will rise above the sentiments they have expressed regarding Leland over the last two years. I am very proud that John and I ran a clean, truthful campaign. Every word in our communications to the voters was vetted for accuracy and supported by documentation. I want to thank all of the people who helped us in our campaign. I particularly want to thank John, who put together our web page, and my wife, June, who researched thousands of pages of meeting minutes, court documents, and press releases and helped us prepare the mailings, emails, and web documents used in our campaign. And, I want to thank all of the voters who did support us.”