Councilman challenges sitting Mayor in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Sitting City Councilman Jeremy Shugarts is challenging incumbent Mayor Doug Medlin in this year’s municipal race for Surf City Mayor. Both are non-partisan candidates.
The race became hotly debated after a fake website emerged several months ago seemingly in support of electing Shugarts as Mayor. The content on “ElectJeremyShugarts.com" was disparaging. That website has since been taken down, and Mayor Medlin has denied any knowledge of who created it. In August, Mayor Medlin’s son refused to deny any involvement to Port City Daily.
Medlin has served on the town council for over thirty years.
Shugarts was elected to council in 2017. In August, he was indicted on six counts of elections violations after a woman claimed he used her address to file in that 2017 race.
Shugarts is not up for re-election as a councilman. If he loses the mayoral race, he’ll still serve two more years on town council.
While most of Surf City is in Pender County, part is in Onslow County.
It looks like 2019 could go down as a record for voter turnout in Surf City. The chief elections judge said this is the best turnout she’s seen in the past decade.
