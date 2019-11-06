Columbus Co. courthouse evacuated after bomb threat

The Columbus County courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was called in.
By WECT Staff | November 6, 2019 at 9:35 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 9:42 AM

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County courthouse was evacuated Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was called in.

According to Whiteville Director of Emergency Services Hal Lowder, the call came in at approximately 8:45 a.m.

Lowder said that the courthouse was evacuated and that nearby buildings are in a shelter-in-place while law enforcement investigates.

The sheriff’s office is searching the courthouse and other nearby county buildings as a precaution, according to Lowder.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area at this time if possible.

