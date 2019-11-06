Bladen Co. mechanic wins $200,000 in BIG SPIN

James Todd spun the BIG SPIN prize wheel Tuesday during a live event in Raleigh and won $200,000. (Source: N.C. Education Lottery)
By WECT Staff | November 6, 2019 at 8:37 AM EST - Updated November 6 at 8:37 AM

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - James Todd didn’t believe his eyes when he looked at his $5 BIG SPIN scratch-off ticket.

The auto mechanic from Clarkton recently stopped at the Sun-Do Kwik Shop on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton on his way to work and bought a winning ticket.

“I thought I was looking at a fake ticket,” Todd said. “I didn’t believe it until I took it to the claim center to have them check it.”

Todd, who was accompanied by his mother, spun the BIG SPIN prize wheel Tuesday during a live event in Raleigh and won $200,000.

He’ll take home $141,763 after state and federal tax withholdings.

Todd told lottery officials he plans to buy a home with his winnings.

