Bladen Co. mechanic wins $200,000 in BIG SPIN

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - James Todd didn’t believe his eyes when he looked at his $5 BIG SPIN scratch-off ticket.
The auto mechanic from Clarkton recently stopped at the Sun-Do Kwik Shop on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton on his way to work and bought a winning ticket.
“I thought I was looking at a fake ticket,” Todd said. “I didn’t believe it until I took it to the claim center to have them check it.”
Todd, who was accompanied by his mother, spun the BIG SPIN prize wheel Tuesday during a live event in Raleigh and won $200,000.
He’ll take home $141,763 after state and federal tax withholdings.
Todd told lottery officials he plans to buy a home with his winnings.
