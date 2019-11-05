WPD’s Text-a-Tip system down for maintenance

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The system used by the Wilmington Police Department to receive anonymous tips through texts currently is down while undergoing maintenance.
Wilmington police began using Text-a-Tip in 2008 to encourage crime victims and witnesses to step forward without the fear of retaliation.
According to the WPD, the system “routes messages through a server that encrypts cell phone numbers before they get to the desired police department, keeping the tipster anonymous.”
Officials are not sure when the service will resume.
Those wanting to anonymously submit tips can use the web version of Text-a-Tip here.
