WPD: Passenger allegedly threw out beer bottle before fleeing scene of hit and run

Wilmington hit and run
By WECT Staff | November 5, 2019 at 5:51 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 6:01 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly tossed away a beer bottle after being involved in a wreck then fled the scene.

According to a WPD Facebook post, the collision took place at approximately 2 p.m. on Oct. 25 in the 1200 block of S. College Road.

An 84-year-old Wilmington woman was merging into a lane on S. College in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when she collided with a red four-door sedan.

The woman told police that after both cars pulled into a nearby parking lot she witnessed the passenger of the red vehicle getting out of the car and tossing a beer bottle into the grass.

The man asked to victim to pull into a parking space so they could exchange information. As the victim parked, the male passenger switched seats with the female driver of the red vehicle and they fled the scene.

The victim’s car suffered an estimated $1,000 in damage.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609

Hit and Run

The Wilmington Police Department is searching for two hit and run suspects. On Friday, October 25, around 2 p.m., Wilmington police responded to the 1200-block of S. College Road in reference to a hit and run. The victim, an 84-year-old Wilmington woman, was merging into a lane on S. College in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when she collided with a red four-door sedan. Both cars pulled into a parking lot, at which time the victim witnessed the passenger — described as a white male in his late 30s with short brown hair, approximately six feet tall, wearing a white tee shirt and shorts — getting out of the car and tossing a beer bottle into the grass. He then asked her to pull into a parking space to exchange information. As she parked, the male passenger switched with the driver — described as a heavyset white female in her late 30s with dirty-blond hair — and they fled the scene. The victim’s vehicle suffered an estimated $1,000 in damage. Anyone with information pertaining to this crime, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609. Text-a-Tip is currently down.

Posted by Wilmington, NC Police Department on Monday, November 4, 2019

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.