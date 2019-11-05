WPD: Passenger allegedly threw out beer bottle before fleeing scene of hit and run

The Wilmington Police Department is searching for two hit and run suspects. On Friday, October 25, around 2 p.m., Wilmington police responded to the 1200-block of S. College Road in reference to a hit and run. The victim, an 84-year-old Wilmington woman, was merging into a lane on S. College in a 2008 Chevy Cobalt when she collided with a red four-door sedan. Both cars pulled into a parking lot, at which time the victim witnessed the passenger — described as a white male in his late 30s with short brown hair, approximately six feet tall, wearing a white tee shirt and shorts — getting out of the car and tossing a beer bottle into the grass. He then asked her to pull into a parking space to exchange information. As she parked, the male passenger switched with the driver — described as a heavyset white female in her late 30s with dirty-blond hair — and they fled the scene. The victim’s vehicle suffered an estimated $1,000 in damage. Anyone with information pertaining to this crime, please call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)-343-3609. Text-a-Tip is currently down.