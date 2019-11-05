Wilmington man heading to prison after pleading guilty to robberies, strangulation

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man was sentenced to more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty Monday in an assault and two armed robberies, including one at his former place of employment.
Donald Ray Harrison, 53, will serve between 8.5 and 11 years in prison for a string of crimes that took place in August in New Hanover County.
On Aug. 25, Harrison, a former employee at The Carolinian Inn, entered the motel and asked the receptionist if he had left any belongings there.
Harrison then threatened the employee with a box cutter and stole approximately $200. He then removed the cord from the land line phone and took the worker’s cell phone to prevent him from calling the police.
Three days later, Harrison used a knife to rob the Wildcat Family Fare. After Harrison took money from the register, he was forced out of the store by a customer armed with a knife and a dustpan.
Harrison was arrested on Aug. 30 after a woman reported that he punched and strangled her on N. 11th Street. Police found a box cutter and a crack pipe in his possession.
