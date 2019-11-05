Sunset Beach man accused of using stolen badge to impersonate an officer

Jailen Jackson (Source: Brunswick County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff | November 5, 2019 at 7:55 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 8:20 AM

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Sunset Beach man is accused of using a stolen Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office badge while impersonating a law enforcement officer.

Jailen Marquise Jackson, 22, was arrested by the sheriff’s office Saturday and charged with:

  • impersonating a law enforcement officer
  • resisting a public officer
  • possession of stolen goods/property

According to an arrest warrant, Jackson is accused of telling two women on Saturday he was a sworn law enforcement officer while displaying a stolen sheriff’s office badge.

The warrant also states that Jackson refused to give his name to a deputy while he was being arrested.

