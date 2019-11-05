Sunset Beach man accused of using stolen badge to impersonate an officer

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Sunset Beach man is accused of using a stolen Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office badge while impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Jailen Marquise Jackson, 22, was arrested by the sheriff’s office Saturday and charged with:
- impersonating a law enforcement officer
- resisting a public officer
- possession of stolen goods/property
According to an arrest warrant, Jackson is accused of telling two women on Saturday he was a sworn law enforcement officer while displaying a stolen sheriff’s office badge.
The warrant also states that Jackson refused to give his name to a deputy while he was being arrested.
