Power outage causes minimal delays at Leland polling location

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A power outage in Brunswick County Tuesday afternoon caused minimal backups in the voting line at the Leland 5th District Community Center.
Power was out for about an hour at the polling place off of Village Road, near Lincoln Elementary, but the location was still able to accept voters after utilizing backup means.
According to Brunswick County Board of Elections Director Sara Knotts, paper ballots were put into use during the outage.
Workers were able to get a generator on-site just in case, but power was restored shortly afterward.
The State Board of Elections is aware of the incident, but voting hours will not be extended as no major issues resulted from the power outages. Voters just had to wait in line a little bit longer.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.