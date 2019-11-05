Police looking for driver who hit trailer then fled scene

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who hit a trailer in a parking lot before fleeing the scene.
Police say that the incident took place on Oct. 25 at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Oleander Drive.
“The suspect — described as an older white male with grey hair — was attempting to park a black Toyota four-door sedan and seemingly became frustrated when a nearby trailer prevented him from doing so,” a Facebook post from the WPD states. "He revved his engine and hit the trailer, causing it to raise up and fall back down, before fleeing the scene. "
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609.
