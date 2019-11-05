New twist to Vikings and Wildcats rivalry

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The rivalry between on the football field between Hoggard and New Hanover has a new twist.
The New Hanover Wildcats are coached by longtime Hoggard offensive coordinator Dylan Dimock.
Dimock was and assistant at Hoggard under current Vikings coach Craig Underwood.
“We are good friends,” said Dimond. “We went against each other offensively and defensively at Hoggard. You’ll take care of your guys and he’ll take care of his guys and we’ll shake hands afterward.”
“Coach (Dimock) and I go way back and he’s done a great job this year,” said Underwood. “I am really happy for him. Excited to go against each other Friday night.”
Hoggard (5-4) plays host to New Hanover (9-1) Friday night at 7 p.m.
