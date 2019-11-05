New ‘Reprisal’ trailer promises revenge-filled payback

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Doris Quinn is back in town and she’s ready to “tie up some loose ends.”
A new trailer for the Wilmington-shot television series Reprisal was recently released and it promises one heck of a payback by the show’s heroine, portrayed by Abigail Spencer.
According to Hulu, Reprisal is a hyper-noir story that follows a relentless femme fatale (Spencer) who, after being left for dead, sets out to take revenge against her brother and his bombastic gang of gearheads.
What exactly kicks off this “reprisal” wasn’t immediately clear in the new trailer, however, TVLine previously reported that Spencer’s character, Katherine Harlow, survives the near-fatal encounter with her brother’s gang and takes up the persona of Doris Quinn. After years of peace and quiet, Harlow’s niece is kidnapped by the same gang prompting the revenge-filled rescue mission.
As Doris recruits and builds a team for the mission, she hints that “something is waking up inside...this darkness, like a sickness.”
“Every human being has a little bit of good and evil in them. As you watch the show, your opinion of good and evil might change as well. It’s a journey, and it’s going to be exciting,” said actor Mena Massoud about the show during a Television Critics Association press event in July.
Crews for Reprisal recently wrapped production on the show, having filmed in and around the Port City since mid-June.
All ten episodes of the first season of Reprisal will be available to stream on Hulu on Dec. 6.
