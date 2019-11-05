New Hanover Co. School Board considers starting school two weeks earlier

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County School Board could decide to start the school year two weeks earlier than usual.
If the school board approves the recommendation made by the calendar committee, the school year would start around August 11.
That means the first semester would be finished before Christmas break and school would let out for the summer by Memorial Day.
Right now, the district has nine different school calendars. If passed, the proposal would bring that number down to six.
The calendar committee said the changes would also help them more closely align with other school calendars, including colleges where some students are dual enrolled. It’s also projected to improve test scores, and minimize knowledge lost over the winter holidays.
The tourism industry, however, is adamantly against the proposal. They say August is one of the biggest tourism months and it would hurt them if students are back in school that soon.
WECT’s Ann McAdams is at the school board meeting and will provide updates throughout the night.
