New Hanover Co. commissioners pass protections for large trees

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County commissioners held a public hearing and approved amendments to the county’s zoning ordinance to protect large trees on Monday night. Leaders say protecting live oaks is important to the character of the area and will encourage conservation in the agenda describing the amendment.
The code changes will prohibit the removal of live oak trees larger than 36 inches in diameter and clarify exemptions to the rule, like if the tree endangers public safety or causes a disruption of public services.
The new rules will also provide staff flexibility to adjust site development requirements for things like shifts in the driveway or parking areas to accommodate saving large trees, much like the process the city of Wilmington uses.
“The city of Wilmington has utilized this flexibility since the early 2000s and their staff has expressed that it has been an effective approach to saving trees,” the county’s agenda notes.
In addition to the new standards, commissioners also amended the county’s fee schedule to include tree mitigation fees and add penalties for people who remove trees without a permit.
