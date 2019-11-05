NCDOT tests equipment and prepares for the winter ahead

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Despite the 70 degree temperatures, the North Carolina Department of Transporation is looking ahead to the winter months.
Tuesday is Winter Weather Prep day in New Hanover County. NCDOT crews spent the morning testing equipment, reviewing procedures, and preparing for what could lie ahead as we move into the winter months.
There are over 3,200 employees and hundreds of trucks that can be used across the state when, and if, bad weather makes it’s way to North Carolina. Crews stock up on salt and sand, review snow removal routes and clean before the cold months get here because once they’re here, we never know when we could see snow or ice.
Winter Weather Prep Day is held every year in every county during the fall to prepare for winter.
