Medical device lowers opioid prescriptions at NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new device called the SofPulse is used by surgeons at New Hanover Regional Medical Center and removes the need for patients to take narcotics for pain.
SofPulse uses electromagnetic waves to reduce inflammation and speed up a patient’s recovery process. The device is only issued for patients recovering from procedures that require a surgeon to make an incision. NHRMC began using the device six months ago and urologist Dr. Roc McCarthy pointed out there has been a 30 to 40 percent decrease in post-op narcotic prescriptions.
Dr. McCarthy says he has seen his patients checking out of the hospital quicker and fewer people calling the hospital asking for more pain medication. He explained that many of his patients are very receptive to the device because they are concerned about being prescribed opioids following the national crisis.
"Many of my patients have been saying ‘I don’t want that stuff, I’ve heard very bad things about it, I don’t want to get hooked on anything,’” said Dr. McCarthy.
The technology itself isn’t exactly new, but doctors are working hard to find new ways to use it.
“Its been out there for decades but unfortunately, for one reason or another, has never been fully developed until now.” Dr. McCarthy said. “It’s just opening the door to a world of opportunity for people to come up and innovate other ways of decreasing the amount of pain that people are having.”
