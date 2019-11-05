Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting in New Hanover County

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man facing an attempted murder charge in a 2017 shooting instead pleaded guilty to a lesser charge in a New Hanover County courtroom Monday.
Juan Sanchez Rebolledo, 37, entered a guilty plea to assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury in the shooting of Manuel DeJesus Silva-Bonilla in November 2017.
Rebolledo was sentenced to between 67 and 93 months in prison.
On Nov. 19, 2017, deputies with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Flemington Road at around 3 p.m. after receiving reports about a possible shooting.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found Silva-Bonilla with gunshot wounds to the mouth and the upper left arm. He was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery.
Rebolledo was by Pender County Sheriff’s Office deputies following a traffic stop on Union Chapel Road.
