New ruling expected to save coastal towns cash on beach renourishment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A new ruling from the federal government could save coastal communities a lot of money on beach renourishment costs, according to a press release from Congressman David Rouzer.
The previous interpretation of the law prevented beaches from using sand from “inlet borrowing sites for coastal storm damage reduction projects," making towns seek sand further away from shore, increasing the cost of the project.
On Monday, a letter from the secretary of the interior re-examined the wording of the existing law and ruled that sand from places protected by the Coastal Barrier Resources Act could in fact be used.
“The Trump Administration is committed to protecting our coastlines and utilizing our available resources to restore, enhance or stabilize our beaches consistent with the law Congress wrote,” said Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt. “Today’s notification clarified our understanding of the crystal clear direction provided by Congress decades ago.”
“This reversal in opinion is a return to common sense,” said Congressman Rouzer in the press release. “The 2016 objection to the use of these towns’ traditional sand borrow sites is the kind of bureaucratic red tape that costs taxpayer dollars with no benefit. I’m pleased we were able to work on a bipartisan basis to urge the Department to reverse this directive. This is a major win for taxpayers and our beaches.”
