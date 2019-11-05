History in the making: Unofficial results show Carolina Beach has first female mayor-elect

The unofficial totals for two open seats on the town council race showed two challengers as the top vote-getters. Lynn Barbee received 1024 votes, followed by Jay Healy’s total of 926. Incumbent councilman Steve Shuttleworth finished third with 905 votes. Barbee also received the highest number of one-stop votes with 119, with Shuttleworth receiving 100 and Healy with 85.