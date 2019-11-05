History in the making: Unofficial results show Carolina Beach has first female mayor-elect

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - For the first time in Carolina Beach history, voters have chosen the town’s first female mayor.
Current town council member LeAnn Pierce is the new mayor elect after receiving 925 votes. Tom Elicson came up short, only getting 679 votes. Pierce also won the one-stop early voting, getting 100 votes to Elicson’s 85. The votes are unofficial until they are canvassed by county elections officials.
Since Pierce was successful in her bid to become mayor, town council will have to appoint someone to serve out the remaining two years of her current term.
Incumbent Mayor Joe Benson decided not to run for a second term.
The unofficial totals for two open seats on the town council race showed two challengers as the top vote-getters. Lynn Barbee received 1024 votes, followed by Jay Healy’s total of 926. Incumbent councilman Steve Shuttleworth finished third with 905 votes. Barbee also received the highest number of one-stop votes with 119, with Shuttleworth receiving 100 and Healy with 85.
