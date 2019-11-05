First Alert Forecast: showers wrap up Tuesday night, seasonable and sunny midweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A speedy low pressure wave will pool moisture for widespread clouds, scattered showers, and isolated thundershowers across the Cape Fear Region this Election Tuesday. The activity will spike this afternoon as a cold front wiggles through the area before winding down overnight. The front will not bring along much of a change in temperatures however, a second stronger front late in the week will pull down some of the coldest air we’ve seen this season!