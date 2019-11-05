First Alert Forecast: rain wraps up Tuesday night, sunny and seasonable midweek

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A speedy low pressure wave will pool moisture for widespread clouds, scattered showers, and isolated thundershowers across the Cape Fear Region this Election Tuesday. The activity will spike this afternoon as a cold front wiggles through the area before winding down overnight. The front will not bring along much of a change in temperatures however, a second stronger front late in the week will pull down some of the coldest air we’ve seen this season!
Catch your extended forecast for Wilmington right here and, as you do, note these highlights:
Mellow midweek warmth... Enjoy daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s Wednesday and Thursday.
Another spike in rain chances... A risk of showers will redevelop along a cold front Friday morning.
Weekend chill... Cold and possibly frosty 30s remain in the conversation Friday and Saturday nights.
