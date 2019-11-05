First Alert Forecast: rain chances “on the ticket” for Election Day

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Tuesday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A speedy low pressure wave will pool moisture for widespread clouds, scattered showers, and isolated thundershowers across the Cape Fear Region this Election Tuesday. Rain coverage and amounts may be limited and underwhelming, but the risk appears to be enough to warrant your carriage of an umbrella to work, school, errands, or polling place. Temperatures ought to still make gains amid the spotty rains: expect highs mainly in the middle 70s.
Catch your extended forecast for Wilmington right here and, as you do, note these highlights:
Mellow midweek warmth... Enjoy daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s Wednesday and Thursday.
Another spike in rain chances... A risk of showers will redevelop along a cold front Friday morning.
Weekend chill... Cold and possibly frosty 30s remain in the conversation Friday and Saturday nights.
