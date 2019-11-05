Firefighters to train at The Glen location this week

Firefighters to train at The Glen location this week
The Wilmington Fire Department will be participating in rapid intervention training at 4641 Filmore Drive, which was formerly known as The Glen apartment complex.
By WECT Staff | November 5, 2019 at 9:42 AM EST - Updated November 5 at 9:44 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers on S. College Road in the area of the UNCW campus may see smoke Wednesday and Thursday as firefighters participate in training.

The Wilmington Fire Department will hold rapid intervention training at 4641 Filmore Drive, which was formerly known as The Glen apartment complex.

Officials warn that residents and motorists in the area should stay alert due to possible limited visibility from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. caused by smoke in the area created by smoke simulators.

The Glen Apartments, located near the intersection of South College Road and University Drive, had to be completely vacated in October 2018 after sustaining major water and wind damage from the Hurricane Florence, displacing around 1,000 residents.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.