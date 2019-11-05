Firefighters to train at The Glen location this week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Drivers on S. College Road in the area of the UNCW campus may see smoke Wednesday and Thursday as firefighters participate in training.
The Wilmington Fire Department will hold rapid intervention training at 4641 Filmore Drive, which was formerly known as The Glen apartment complex.
Officials warn that residents and motorists in the area should stay alert due to possible limited visibility from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. caused by smoke in the area created by smoke simulators.
