COMMUNITY CLASSROOM: Teacher wants bouncy bands for busybodies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Elementary school students have a tendency to be busybodies. They’re full of energy, eager to learn but can be easily distracted.
Shiyana Houser, a teacher at Wrightsboro Elementary, knows that and that’s why she’s asking for bouncy bands for her classroom on the Donors Choose website, an online charity that helps teachers get funding for projects.
“Every day, my scholars cross our classroom threshold with the urge to learn, but the majority of my students cannot learn by sitting in a normalized classroom chair,” Houser says on the Donors Choose web page. “Providing my scholars with bouncy bands will eliminate the distraction of busybodies during instructional lessons, as well as allowing them to feel comfortable and successful in their classroom environment.”
Houser set a goal to raise $451 to purchase the bouncy bands. She still needs $334 to reach her goal. Once she is fully funded, Donors Choose will purchase the bouncy bands and deliver them to the school.
If you would like to donate to Ms. Houser’s project, click here.
