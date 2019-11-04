What you need to know about Tuesday’s Municipal Elections

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Voters in 92 of North Carolina’s 100 counties will decide on town or city leadership when they cast ballots Tuesday, November 5, in the 2019 Municipal Elections.
Nearly 90 races are on the ballot in our five-county area, with most of them deciding who will serve as mayor or on the governing board of a city or town for the next four years. Voters in one precinct in Leland will also make a decision whether to annex parts of the Lanvale Forest subdivision and surrounding property. Those casting ballots in Bladenboro will also decide a pair of referendums, whether to allow the sale of beer and wine within town limits.
If you have any questions regarding where you should go to vote, click here to visit the voter search tool from the North Carolina State Board of Elections. By filling in a few pieces of information, you will find the location for your precinct and, with another click, you can see the sample ballot for the races in which you are eligible to vote.
The precincts will open Tuesday morning at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. If you show up to vote and your name is not on the list of registered voters for that precinct, you can request and fill out a provisional ballot. They will be reviewed as part of the vote canvassing process.
WECT will report results from the elections on-air, on wect.com and on the WECT mobile news app as they are announced.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.