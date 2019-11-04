What you need to know about Tuesday’s Municipal Elections

Nearly 90 races are on the ballot in our five-county area, with most of them deciding who will serve as mayor or on the governing board of a city or town for the next four years. Voters in one precinct in Leland will also make a decision whether to annex parts of the Lanvale Forest subdivision and surrounding property. Those casting ballots in Bladenboro will also decide a pair of referendums, whether to allow the sale of beer and wine within town limits.