UNCW to retire Sheila Boles No. 25 jersey

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW will honor former Seahawk women’s basketball player Sheila Boles by retiring her No. 25.
The ceremony will take play at halftime of the Seahawks game against William & Mary on Feb. 9 at Trask Coliseum.
Boles played on the school’s first women’s basketball team in 1973 and became the universities first recipient of a women’s basketball scholarship in 1974.
A native of Fayetteville, she was a three-time MVP in women’s basketball and was named the NAIA District 28 Player of the year in 1976.
After graduation from UNCW she coaches boys’ basketball team at Hoggard High School for eleven seasons, and then served as the school’s athletic director from 1999-2008.
Over her career she’s earned many honors. She was named the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Athletic Director of the Year in 2008 and was inducted into the NCHSAA Hall of Fame and Greater Wilmington Sports Hall of Fame in 2011.
