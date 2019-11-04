UNCW celebrates cultures from every continent at annual iFest

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW’s annual Intercultural Festival is a celebration of world cultures featuring music and dance, food and informational booths representing more than 25 countries.
The event returns this year after conditions from Hurricane Florence forced organizers to cancel the event last year.
The 2019 iFest is Nov. 9, from noon to 4 p.m. at the Burney Center on campus.
The booths are staffed by UNC Wilmington international students, faculty and staff, and members of the community.
There will be a huge Earth balloon that attendees can enter to learn about the globe from the inside.
Organizers hope the event fosters a sense of global community and encourages cultural understanding and appreciation.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.