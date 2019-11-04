Weekend fight in downtown Wilmington lands 2 in hospital, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington police are investigating after two men were injured in a fight this weekend.
Police responded to Front and Dock Street around 1 a.m. Saturday about a fight in progress. Investigators say the two victims were leaving a bar when they got in an argument with another group of men and they were assaulted.
One victim received a severe cut to his face during the confrontation. The second victim sustained several cuts to the ear, which required stitches. Both male victims were taken to the hospital.
Neither the victims nor any witnesses saw a weapon and it is not known when they were cut by the group of suspects.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at (910)- 343- 3609.
