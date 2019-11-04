Soundside Park playground grand opening set for today

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - Children in Surf City will be able to pretend they are on the high seas with the newest feature at Soundside Park.
The town recently completed work on new playground equipment, which includes two structures with sailing themes.
A grand opening for the playground will take place at 4 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.
The new equipment will replace the previous playground equipment, which had been in place for about 15 years.
“The new playground features a pirate ship theme with a second structure incorporating a wind sail theme," town officials said in an email. "The custom playground also features the Town’s logo on the pirate ship.”
Officials say the new playground will be able to accommodate three times as many kids as the previous playground.
The park is located at 517 Roland Ave.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.