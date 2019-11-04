Report: Pilot killed in NC crash flew plane without canopy, wore motorcycle helmet

CAMERON, N.C. (WRAL) - The pilot who died in a plane crash in October flew the plane without a canopy and wore a motorcycle helmet and facemask during the open-air flight, according to a new report.
The plane crashed on Oct. 14 in a wooded area near Cameron just before noon. Its pilot, Charles Grant Fitzgerald, Jr., 66, was the lone person in the two-seater aircraft and died in the crash.
An accident report released by the National Transportation Safety Board calls Fitzgerald's plane, an Vans RV-4, "experimental" and "amateur-built."
According to the report, Fitzgerald flew his plane from Woodward Field Airport in Camden, S.C., to a Experimental Aircraft Association meeting two days before the crash.
