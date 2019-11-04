Public hearing set on proposal to bring first-ever swingers club to Myrtle Beach

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday on the proposal to bring a swingers club to the wholesale/manufacturing district that is primarily on Seaboard Street. (Source: WMBF News)
By WMBF News Staff | November 4, 2019 at 11:09 AM EST - Updated November 4 at 1:25 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Planning Commission will hold a public hearing during Tuesday’s meeting where members of the community can sound off on a proposal to bring the first-ever swingers club to the city.

Last month, a proposal was made by Amber Armour to add a definition for a swingers club to the zoning code and to allow for such a club in the city’s wholesale/manufacturing district, which is primarily on Seaboard Street.

This would be a co-owned swingers club, and applicant Amber Armour will be the co-owner with the owner of a similar club in North Carolina.

If the planning commission gives its recommendation, the proposal to allow for a swingers club would go before the Myrtle Beach City Council for approval.

Last month, Councilwoman Mary Jeffcoat took to social media to state her opposition to a swingers club opening in Myrtle Beach.

I am totally against allowing a "swingers club" to open in Myrtle Beach. Below are the facts about the proposed club....

Posted by Mary Jeffcoat on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

“This kind of club has no place in our City!” Jeffcoat wrote in an Oct. 16 Facebook post.

Fellow Councilwoman Jackie Hatley also voiced her opposition to the club on Facebook.

“We have tried to be consistent in our family friendly atmosphere and we will continue to do so,” Hatley wrote.

We do have to listen to the request. But, I am in opposition to this type of club. We have tried to be consistent in our family friendly atmosphere and we will continue to do so.

Posted by Jackie Hatley on Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Many Myrtle Beach residents have been outspoken on social media about the controversial request that was discussed during a planning commission meeting on Oct. 16.

SOUND OFF: Do you think this is a good idea?

Posted by WMBF News on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

The swingers club would be a members-only nightclub and currently, places like it are not allowed in city limits.

The city of Myrtle Beach said in a statement that local government is obligated to hear any and all requests that are made.

“However, any requests under consideration should not be viewed as an endorsement by the city. Simply hearing a request does not make it a city-supported goal,” the city of Myrtle Beach said in a statement.

Tuesday’s planning commission meeting and public hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. at the city services building, located at 921 N. Oak St., in Myrtle Beach.

