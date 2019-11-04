Owl struck by car released back into the wild

A Powhatan County Officer who patrols our property making sure our patients are safe at night called us at 3:44am to let us know he found an owl on the side of the road in Powhatan while on patrol. The Eastern Screech Owl is suffering from head and eye trauma as a result of being hit by a car. We stabilized the owl and it has received a full veterinary workup. The owl will be with us for several weeks as we tend to its eye trauma. Without any unexpected complications, the owl should make it back home to the wild in the coming weeks.