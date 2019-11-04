Owl struck by car released back into the wild

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - An owl that was hit by a car has been released into the wild by the Richmond Wildlife Center.
The Eastern screech owl was found on the side of the road by a Powhatan deputy in late September.
Richmond Wildlife Center posted a video to Facebook on Nov. 4 of the owl being released.
“The owl flew beautifully, navigating quickly through the dense vines growing in the trees after perching briefly to look back. It seemed to recognize its surroundings,” Richmond Wildlife Center wrote.
The owl suffered head and eye trauma in the incident and was treated for several weeks.
