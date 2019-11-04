Owl struck by car released back into the wild

A screech owl that was hit by a car has been released. (Source: Richmond Wildlife Center)
By NBC12 Newsroom | September 24, 2019 at 10:42 AM EDT - Updated November 4 at 2:19 PM

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - An owl that was hit by a car has been released into the wild by the Richmond Wildlife Center.

The Eastern screech owl was found on the side of the road by a Powhatan deputy in late September.

Richmond Wildlife Center posted a video to Facebook on Nov. 4 of the owl being released.

The Eastern Screech Owl that had been found hit by a car by a Powhatan County Sheriff's Officer was released this weekend. Released back to its original rescue location an hour before sunset to give the owl time to acclimate in the trees before dark. The owl flew beautifully, navigating quickly through the dense vines growing in the trees after perching briefly to look back. It seemed to recognize its surroundings.

“The owl flew beautifully, navigating quickly through the dense vines growing in the trees after perching briefly to look back. It seemed to recognize its surroundings,” Richmond Wildlife Center wrote.

The owl suffered head and eye trauma in the incident and was treated for several weeks.

A Powhatan County Officer who patrols our property making sure our patients are safe at night called us at 3:44am to let us know he found an owl on the side of the road in Powhatan while on patrol. The Eastern Screech Owl is suffering from head and eye trauma as a result of being hit by a car. We stabilized the owl and it has received a full veterinary workup. The owl will be with us for several weeks as we tend to its eye trauma. Without any unexpected complications, the owl should make it back home to the wild in the coming weeks.

