NHRMC gets five-star rating for stroke care

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Healthgrades, an online resource for information about physicians and hospitals, has given New Hanover Regional Medical Center five stars in stroke care.
Stroke is a leading cause of disability and death in the region, according to NHRMC officials. Last year, the hospital admitted about 1,200 stroke patients.
“Our organization is committed to providing quality stroke care,” said James McKinney, MD, FAHA, NHRMC Stroke Program Medical Director. “We are proud to have been recognized by Healthgrades for seven years in a row.”
Healthgrades evaluates the performance of nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide for 32 of the most common inpatient procedures and conditions using Medicare data.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.