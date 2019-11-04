First Alert Forecast: seasonable start to week, cold shot to finish

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Monday afternoon to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! First things first: enjoy a variably cloudy and seasonably mild Monday with light northeasterly breezes and high temperatures in the 60s to near 70. Afternoon shower chances will grow to 20%.
Your extended forecast features a couple of more substantial rain chance spikes: 30 to 40% Monday night Tuesday and 50% by Friday. Daily high temperatures ought to regularly swell to the 70s midweek but, behind Friday’s potential rain system, 60s could even be a struggle to attain by Friday and Saturday. Some lows in the 30s and frost chances are likely late in the week.
Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. And remember, anytime, you can catch a ten-day location-specific forecast on your WECT Weather App. Last thing is a good thing: no new Atlantic Basin tropical storms are likely to form through midweek!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.