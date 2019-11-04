First Act: 'The Exonerated’ tells the stories of wrongly convicted death-row prisoners

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Exonerated tells the stories of 5 men and 1 woman who were wrongly convicted and ended up on death row.
Big Dawg Productions will bring the show to the stage in Wilmington for the first time.
The show, which is based on the real-life experiences of the death-row inmates, demonstrates how a broken system can railroad an individual.
The play follows each individual’s story from arrest through release, including life after death row. It is told, with few exceptions, from the public records (legal documents, court transcripts, letters) or from the interviews with those who were exonerated.
The show is presented in documentary style.
Although it only follows six exonerated people, the playwrights, Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen, interviewed 60 people across the United States who were wrongly sentenced to die.
Those they spoke with spent anywhere from two to 22 years on death row before their convictions were reversed.
