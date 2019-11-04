Coroner: Man who fell into large grain bin near Lake City has died

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man who fell into a large grain bin Monday in Florence County has died, according to the coroner.
Florence County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Glen Kirby said deputies and firefighters with the South Lynches, Windy Hill, Howe Springs, and Olanta fire departments went to Scurry Road just outside of Lake City, where the man fell into a large grain bin filled with corn Monday morning.
Kirby said the coroner arrived on scene around 12:30 p.m. Around 3:15 p.m., officials had recovered the body from the bin.
The victim’s name and the circumstances that led to him falling into the grain bin are not known at this time.
