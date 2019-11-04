Candidate for Wrightsville Beach mayor accuses sitting mayor of living in Wilmington

NEW HANOVER, N.C. (WECT) - Wrightsville Beach mayoral candidate Greg Buscemi has filed a challenge to current Mayor Bill Blair’s voter registration, claiming Blair, along with his family, does not reside on Lumina Avenue in Wrightsville Beach, where the Blairs are registered to vote. The New Hanover County Board of Elections will hold a full hearing on the challenge at 5 p.m.
Buscemi filed the challenge on Oct. 11, which was the voter challenge deadline. The New Hanover County Board of Elections held a preliminary hearing on the allegation on Oct. 22, finding sufficient evidence to warrant a full hearing.
Buscemi is running against current Wrightsville Beach Mayor Pro Tem Darryl Mills. Buscemi said he is challenging Blair because he believes the mayor continues to vote as a non-resident and will continue to serve on the town’s Board of Adjustment after he steps down as mayor.
“The fact that he’s been mayor for this long all while living across the drawbridge is appalling to me, and I’m not going to let him stick around as an illegitimate public official when he [has] no right to serve in such an influential position,” Buscemi said.
Blair was first elected to mayor in 2013 and is currently serving in his third two-year term. Blair announced this summer he would not be seeking re-election.
The New Hanover County Board of Elections will determine whether the Blairs’ listed address is considered their primary address for voting purposes. If the board finds their residence is outside of the municipality, the family’s existing voter registration would be canceled.
According to the board’s director, Rae Hunter-Havens, it can be difficult to establish a voter’s permanent residency when the person has multiple dwellings. Hunter-Havens said in her time on the board, she has not come across a voter challenge where that voter is also holding public office.
According to officials at the North Carolina State Board of Elections, Blair and Buscemi can appeal the board’s decision on Monday, however must appeal to the New Hanover County Superior Court within ten days.
