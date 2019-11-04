Bus driver shortage making some students late for class

“There are ways to deal with this problem…. The most immediate solution and one that they keep skirting around is that we need to pay, we need to raise the pay. Right now we are using what the state sends us and no more. We can add to the pay with a supplement just like we do a teachers and other administrative personnel,” Justice said. This year, she’d like to dip into NHCS $9 million fund balance to cover a $2/hour pay raise for bus drivers. She thinks that could be accomplished for all drivers for under $1 million.