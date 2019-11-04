Be a child’s angel this Christmas through the Salvation Army

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’ve all heard that ‘every time a bell rings, an angel gets its wings.’ In the Cape Fear Region, you could be a child’s angel and make their Christmas wishes come true.
The Salvation Army plans to help over 2,000 children across the region in the annual Angel Tree program.
You can find the tree inside Indpendence Mall, near the security office entrance, until Dec. 14, 2019. There are printed angels on the tree with the name, age and gift suggestions for the child registered in the program.
When you’re ready to return Angel gifts to The Salvation Army, adopters may deliver the unwrapped, new gifts to one of the following locations:
- The Angel Tree in Independence Mall, Wilmington.
- The Salvation Army Family Store at 1411 Floral Parkway, Wilmington
- The Salvation Army Family Store at 820 N Second St., Wilmington
- The Salvation Army Family Store at 4566 Long Beach Road, Southport
- The Salvation Army Christmas Center at 2307 N. College, Murrayville
You can also expect to see volunteers ringing bells outside of several stores in the area as part of the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign. The charity organization hopes to raise $325,000 to help its social services programs.
Members of the WECT News team and staff will be ringing bells Dec. 13 outside the Walmart in Monkey Junction.
You can bring in a new unwrapped toy or bicycle to any of the locations listed above until Dec. 13 as part of the Holiday Smiles Toy Drive and Weller’s Wheels.
In 2019, The Salvation Army of Wilmington, NC has served more than 4,000 people through its social service programs that provide food, clothing, and emergency financial assistance to those in need.
