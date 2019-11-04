Authorities search for young N.C. woman who went missing Friday

ORRUM, N.C. (WMBF) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 21-year-old woman.
According to a press release, deputies were called to a home in the 1500 block of South Broadridge Road in Orrum just before midnight for a report of a missing person.
Destiny Hudson, 21, was reported missing by a family member after not speaking to any relatives since around 1 p.m. that day, the release stated.
Hudson has brown hair and brown eyes, weighs about 143 pounds and is approximately 5-foot-6. She was last seen wearing dark blue jean capris, yellow shirt, and black and white flip flops.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hudson is asked to call the RCSO at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.
