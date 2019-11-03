“We must open the conversation”: group holds suicide prevention walk

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention held a walk this afternoon that included resources for anybody who needed it.
The group says suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in the United States and the second leading cause of death in North Carolina for ages 15 to 34.
Organizers believe its time to open up the conversation about mental health.
“Its definitely one of those things that people don’t like to talk about or don’t feel comfortable talking about," said Ashley Bardsley, walk co-chair. "Being here together with people who are all united in this battle that we’re facing with suicide and mental health. It really helps to be able to talk with people who have been in similar situations and understand the complex feelings that surround suicide and mental health issues.”
The day was about more than a sad moment though, it gave anybody there the opportunity to meet people that have struggled or dealt with the same thing they gone through.
If you are battling with mental health, you can find resources on the AFSP web page here.
