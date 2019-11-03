Two hospitalized after crash on Carolina Beach Rd.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Two people were hospitalized after troopers say a driver ran a red light and hit a motorcycle Sunday morning.
It happened on Carolina Beach Road near the intersection with Cathay Road around 10:45 a.m.
Troopers say a driver in a Nissan Altima ran a red light and hit a motorcycle trying to turn left.
A man driving the motorcycle and a female passenger were taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with injuries described as severe but non life-threatening.
Troopers charged the car’s driver with a red light violation.
The names of those involved have not been released.
