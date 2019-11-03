Surf to Sound takes journey through Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Local native April Zilg is a top-two title contender in the women’s overall and sprint divisions on the Association of Paddlesurf Professionals World Tour. Zilg competed in the upcoming Surf to Sound Challenge in Wrightsville Beach,this weekend.
The Surf to Sound Challenge, a 6.5-mile course for elite paddleboard and prone competitors. The race ran through the ocean surf, onto the Atlantic Ocean, plying the rushing waters of Masonboro Inlet, into Banks Channel, and to the finish line on flatwater.
"For my first year on a professional circuit, and not having a lot of international racing experience, I feel great," said Zilg. "I'm right where I'd like to be, having a blast, and learning a lot about being able to travel and race – travel is hard on the body. The only way to make this happen has been proper nutrition and consistency in training."
Surf to Sound Challenge, sanctioned by the World Paddle Association, attracts amateurs and professionals from North America to a year-end series of races and clinics featuring paddleboard, outrigger canoe, kayak, and surf ski. All races begin and end on the ocean or sound at host hotel Blockade Runner Beach Resort.
“The SUP race is one of my favorites because you get to head out through the surf," said Zilg. “But, Surf to Sound Challenge is including more outrigger canoe events.”
Zilg placed first in this years competition. She also holds the most recent title in the 9-mile Blockade Runner Flatwater Championship.
