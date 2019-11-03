Missing Clover 3-year-old found after reported drowning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After initially reporting that a missing toddler had been located, the York County Sheriff’s Office has issued a tragic update. Officials are now confirming that the body of the 3-year-old was found in Lake Wylie.
The York County Sheriff’s Office had initially requested the public’s help in finding a missing 3-year-old girl Saturday afternoon.
The toddler was last seen on Lake Wylie Rd. in the Clover area.
The sheriff’s office said the toddler is Asian and was last seen was wearing grey sweat pants, a green hoodie and pink rain boots.
If you have any information please call 9-1-1 or 803-628-3056.
More information to follow.
