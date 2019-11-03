First Alert Forecast: Chilly mornings to start, slight warm up through the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brrr! It was a chilly morning. Keep the jackets out, you’ll need them again tomorrow morning as well. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, some patchy frost may be possible in some backyards farther inland. A slight warm up through the week ahead, getting into the lower and middle 70s by midweek. A strong cold front by the end of the week will drop down afternoons highs to upper 50s to near 60 degrees!
Finally, November is the final month of Atlantic Hurricane Season. It’s worth noting that no new tropical storm development is likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin.
Catch your Seven-day planning forecast for the Wilmington Metro below. For a customized forecast for your back yard through Veteran’s Day, dial up the WECT Weather app on your Apple or Android device. Have a great weekend and thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.