First Alert Forecast: Chilly mornings to start, slight warm up through the week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Brrr! It was a chilly morning. Keep the jackets out, you’ll need them again tomorrow morning as well. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s, some patchy frost may be possible in some backyards farther inland. A slight warm up through the week ahead, getting into the lower and middle 70s by midweek. A strong cold front by the end of the week will drop down afternoons highs to upper 50s to near 60 degrees!