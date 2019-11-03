First Alert Forecast: Chilly air to start the week with gradual warming to come

High pressure will be building, bringing in cooler air. As a result, some patchy frost may be possible in some backyards farther inland. After a chilly start in the mid to low 40s, (and yes, a few back yards in the upper 30s) temperatures will warm to the low 60s by the afternoon, amid lots of sunshine. The week ahead features a gradual warming trend through the lower and middle 70s by midweek followed by a late-week cool-down with highs barely, if at all, reaching 60 degrees.