First Alert Forecast: Chilly air to start the week with gradual warming to come

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday to you! Hope you are enjoying your weekend so far! Did you Remember to set your clocks back one hour and check your smoke detector batteries? Your sunrise and sunset times for Sunday are 6:33 a.m. and 5:16 p.m. respectively. It’s been nice and cool to start off this weekend, and temperatures will trend even cooler today.
High pressure will be building, bringing in cooler air. As a result, some patchy frost may be possible in some backyards farther inland. After a chilly start in the mid to low 40s, (and yes, a few back yards in the upper 30s) temperatures will warm to the low 60s by the afternoon, amid lots of sunshine. The week ahead features a gradual warming trend through the lower and middle 70s by midweek followed by a late-week cool-down with highs barely, if at all, reaching 60 degrees.
Finally, November is the final month of Atlantic Hurricane Season. It’s worth noting that no new tropical storm development is likely anywhere in the Atlantic Basin in the next couple of days.
Catch your Seven-day planning forecast for the Wilmington Metro below. For a customized forecast for your back yard through Veteran’s Day, dial up the WECT Weather app on your Apple or Android device. Have a great weekend and thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
