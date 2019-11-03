Battleship Half Marathon brings thousands of runner to Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - One of the oldest and biggest half marathons in the South has come and gone leaving a lasting impression.
Over 2,000 runners participated in either the half marathon, 10k or 5k events, in fact all races were sold out.
The winners of the half marathon, brothers Jonathan and Matthew Martin who finished with times of 1:10:07:7 and 1:10:26:1 respectively. If you do the math those are 5 min. 21 sec. and 5 min. 23 sec. paces.
The race had a little different feel than years past as it is now under new management. The race that usually ends at the U.S.S. Battleship North Carolina finished this year at Hotel Ballast.
"The elevation from all of the bridges was pretty intense but once you got over the Wilmington coming into downtown you knew you were on the home stretch so it gives you some momentum to keep going.
