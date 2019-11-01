Yard Sales November 2

8 a.m. - 3 p.m. | 304 Silver Lake Rd.
Lionel Train, old baskets, art, musical instruments, old bottles, and much more.
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Roland Grise Middle School Cafeteria
A variety of different items
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. | 6309 Wrightsville Avenue, Wilmington
Furniture, household goods, outdoor furniture, linens, books, framed pictures, mirrors, and a 2005 Jeep.
8 a.m. - 1 p.m. | 602 Carver Court, Castle Hayne
Misc items, tools, knick-knacks.
8 a.m. - ? | Bavarian Lane, Wilmington
Home decor, exercise bike, summer/winter clothing, baby clothes, holiday decorations, picture frames and misc. items.
8 a.m. - ? | 118 Fairview Road, Leland
5 Family Yard Sale... Kitchen items, curtains, rugs, Wedding decor, shoes, books, clothing, Smoker, king headboard, dehumidifier, tv wall mount, hats, home decor and MUCH MORE!!
7 a.m. - ? | 493 Esthwaite Drive Southeast, Leland
A post put out: Hawkswater community in Leland is holding its second annual community yard sale on November 2, 2019 at 7 am until 1 pm. Multiple families will be participating. Items include household items, furniture, baby and kid items, yard equipment, and much more. The neighborhood is located next to Belville Elementary School off Hwy 133 in Leland.
8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. | New Hope First Baptist Church, 88 Snowfield Road, Leland
Clothing, furniture, jewelry, household items.
8 a.m. - 3 p.m. | 279 Riverside Drive, Supply
Yard & bake sale, proceeds benefit upper coastal retreat road fund, glassware, kitchen items, microwave, bedding, pictures, maple table & chairs, antique china hutch, bookshelves, steam cleaner, Norman Rockwell numbered plates , queen size headboard & frame, plus many more items
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Olde Point Community, Hampstead
Household items, children’s toys, and clothes and other miscellaneous items.
8 a.m. - 12 p.m. | Bush Button Lane, Hampstead
“Huge” yardsale covering almost all categories
8 a.m. - ? | Dogwood Lakes off 17N Cornel Lane, Hampstead
A variety of different items
8 a.m. - 1 p.m. | Sidbury Road across from Poplar Grove
Household items, dishes pots, and pans, outdoor furniture, bed frame and headboard, all appliances, a lots of boat accessories and fishing rods, outboard motors and parts, office furniture, and a lot of old bikes.
